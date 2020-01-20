Ex-Minister hurt after fall in jail bathroom

Former Minister and CPI(M) veteran Badal Choudhury, who has been in judicial custody in connection with the PWD scam of 2008, was injured on Sunday after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at the central prison.

‘Not serious’

He has been admitted to the trauma centre of GBP Hospital here and the doctors attending on him termed his injury not of a serious nature.

Family members and several CPI(M) leaders rushed to the hospital. However, only family members were allowed to enter the hospital ward in compliance with the jail manual.

Mr. Choudhury was arrested from a private hospital on October 30 last year after evading arrest for a week in the ₹640-crore PWD scam. The Crime Branch of the State police has been investigating the case filed under Sections 409, 418, 420, 421 and 120(B) of IPC.

Besides Mr. Choudhury, former PWD chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik, former Principal Secretary Y.P. Singh and seven others were indicted in the scam.