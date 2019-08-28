Ex-Minister booked as girl goes missing in U.P.

The police here on Tuesday lodged an FIR against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegation in a video clip that he had been harassing her.

Her father had filed a complaint with the police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by his lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S. Chanappa said he has been booked under IPC Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the father’s complaint.

In a video clip posted by the woman online, she said she was under threat from a leader of the sant community, without naming Chinmayanand or specifying the kind of harassment she allegedly faced.

But the woman’s father on Tuesday alleged that she has gone missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu ashram. She is a post-graduate student in one of the colleges run by the ashram.

Her father alleged that Chinmayanand and “some others” sexually abused her and other girls.

Chinmayanand has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP and was a Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 2011, he was accused of rape by an inmate of his ashram.

When contacted, his lawyer Om Singh claimed that the leader was being blackmailed and had received a WhatsApp message demanding ₹5 crore.

He said an FIR was lodged over this on August 25.

The SP said that the video and the message demanding money from the former Minister will be probed by senior officers, and action will be taken against those guilty.