Ex-Manipur MLA escapes unhurt in attack on house

27 January 2021 15:13 IST

High-profile former MLA Sapam Kunjakishor aka Keba and his family members escaped unhurt in a hand grenade and automatic gun attack on his house in Imphal west district on Tuesday night.

Police sources said a case had been registered and efforts were on to arrest the attackers.

Police said that some car-borne persons hurled a China-made hand-grenade at his house at 8 p.m. As it failed to explode, they opened fire from automatic guns and escaped in the vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

Police and bomb experts rushed to the spot and safely removed the grenade for disposal. So far no rebel outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, police and Assam Rifles personnel nabbed an insurgent of the Kuki National Front along with a gun from Noney district. He was identified as J. Haokip.