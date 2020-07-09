Ex-Manipur MLA blames Cong. for crisis

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL

09 July 2020 23:58 IST

A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has accused two Congress lawmakers of forcing him to sign a resignation letter that led to a political crisis in Manipur last month.

Soibam Subhaschandra, who represented the Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency, was one of three BJP legislators who had quit along with four National People’s Party (NPP) and two other MLAs on June 17. The NPP legislators returned to the BJP-led coalition later.

Mr. Subhaschandra had on July 4 filed a first information report at the Patsoi police station, alleging he was “forcefully confined” by the Congress from June 17-23. He named Congress MLAs Keisham Meghachandra and Thokchom Lokeshwar and a construction entrepreneur as his tormentors.

Advertising

Advertising