Ex-Manipur Congress chief joins BJP

Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he was impressed with the Modi government’s development work for the region.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, State BJP chief A. Sharda Devi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party’s in-charge for the State Sambit Patra, among others.

Mr. Konthoujam later met BJP president J.P. Nadda.

“I welcome him to the party and wish him the very best for his new innings,” he tweeted.

A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Mr. Konthoujam had quit the Congress a few days back and his decision to join the saffron party would be a boost to it ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year.

The Chief Minister, who was also in the Congress prty before joining the BJP, called Mr. Konthoujam a friend and asserted that more leaders will be joining the party.