Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi still unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage, says family

May 24, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Mumbai

"Joshi has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the intensive care unit, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management," the hospital said

PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, continues to remain unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage, his son Unmesh Joshi said on May 24.

Mr. Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a "semi-coma state" on May 22.

The hospital on May 23 said, "Joshi has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the intensive care unit, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management." Mr. Joshi's son Ummesh told PTI that his father is unconscious and doctors treating him have said to ''wait and watch".

''He is unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage,'' he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the veteran leader at the hospital on May 23 to enquire about his health.

Mr. Joshi was the first Shiv Sena Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the coalition of his party and the BJP came to power in March 1995. He has been member of the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966.

Mr. Joshi had also served as the Mumbai Mayor, leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, and Union Heavy Industries Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet.

