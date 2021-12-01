Ex- judge to monitor teacher’s murder probe

Bhubaneswar

01 December 2021 01:21 IST

It is likely to help the ruling BJD blunt Opposition attack in the Assembly

Ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, in which the issue of woman teacher Mamita Meher’s murder may dominate, the Orissa High Court has nominated A.B.S. Naidu, a former district judge, to monitor the investigation.

The State government had requested Orissa High Court to nominate a sitting or retired judge of the court or a district and sessions judge to monitor the investigation of Mamita Meher murder case in order to have transparency in the matter as it is a sensitive case.

“Based on request, the High Court has nominated A.B.S. Naidu, former district judge to monitor the investigation in connection with Mamita Meher murder case,” government sources said.

Mamita Meher, teacher at Sunshine English Medium School, Mahaling in Kalahandi district, had gone missing on October 8 and the body was traced on October 19. She was reportedly strangulated to death by Gobina Sahu, promoter of the school.

Police said the murder accused killed Meher in order to prevent her from revealing his extra marital affairs. However, opposition political parties alleged that MoS Home Mr. Mishra who had close links with Sahu was shielding him. The suspicion stemmed from the fact that the murder accused managed to give police slip from a police barrack.

Prior to that police had kept questioning the accused for four days, but failed to get whiff of his involvement in the crime.

The nomination of judge for monitoring the case is likely to help ruling BJD blunt Opposition attack in the Assembly.