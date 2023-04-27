ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah attends Parkash Singh Badal’s last rites in Punjab

April 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Mr. Abdullah joined the veteran leader’s funeral procession at Badal village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours

The Hindu Bureau

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the funeral of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah visited Punjab on April 27 to express his condolences to the Badals and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Shiromani Akali Dal patron and ex-Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

ALSO READ
Punjab government declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

“I conveyed sincere condolences and sympathies to the Badal family, particularly Badal sahib’s son Sukhbir Singh Badal sahib and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal ji, on behalf of my father Dr. Farooq sahib,” Mr. Abdullah said. “Badal sahib was the tallest leader of Punjab and one of the great leaders of independent India. His passing is truly the end of an era and he leaves behind a void that will be impossible to fill,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah joined the veteran leader’s funeral procession at Badal village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders Tanvir Sadiq and Mudassar Shahmiri on the visit.

ALSO READ
PM Modi pays respect to former Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and NC president Dr. Abdullah had a very close association with Mr. Badal, who passed away on April 25 at the age of 95.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US