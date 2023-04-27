HamberMenu
Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah attends Parkash Singh Badal’s last rites in Punjab

Mr. Abdullah joined the veteran leader’s funeral procession at Badal village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours

April 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the funeral of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district on April 27, 2023.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the funeral of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah visited Punjab on April 27 to express his condolences to the Badals and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Shiromani Akali Dal patron and ex-Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“I conveyed sincere condolences and sympathies to the Badal family, particularly Badal sahib’s son Sukhbir Singh Badal sahib and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal ji, on behalf of my father Dr. Farooq sahib,” Mr. Abdullah said. “Badal sahib was the tallest leader of Punjab and one of the great leaders of independent India. His passing is truly the end of an era and he leaves behind a void that will be impossible to fill,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah joined the veteran leader’s funeral procession at Badal village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

Mr. Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders Tanvir Sadiq and Mudassar Shahmiri on the visit.

NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and NC president Dr. Abdullah had a very close association with Mr. Badal, who passed away on April 25 at the age of 95.

