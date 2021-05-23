Ex-J&K Bank chairman Nengroo gets bail in graft case

An official he was granted interim bail with a surety bond of ₹1 lakh

Former Jammu & Kashmir Bank chairman Parvez Ahmed Nengroo was granted bail in a graft case by the Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kashmir, on Saturday.

An official he was granted interim bail with a surety bond of ₹1 lakh. Mr. Nengroo, however, was directed “to appear before the investigating team, in between, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as and when called by the investigating officer”.

Mr. Nengroo was arrested on April 3 this year in a case related to the "illegal allotment" of housekeeping tender to the SILA Company, “which resulted in a loss of crores of rupees to the bank”. The case was filed by the ACB in 2019.

According to the ACB, Mr. Nengroo's illegal appointments caused the bank a loss of more than ₹250 crore on account of salary paid to these illegal employees over the period.