Ex-IPS officer seeks protection after Bihar MLA goes missing

Former IPS officer from Bihar Amitabh Kumar Das on Wednesday sought police protection citing threat to his life from missing Independent MLA Anant Singh. The Mokama Legislator has been absconding since August 16 when an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home in Ladma village, Patna district.

“In March 2009, I had given confidential information regarding possession of AK-56, AK-47 and other sophisticated weapons stacked at Anant Singh’s ancestral home. Now after 10 years, with the recovery of AK-47 from his home, my information has been found correct. I have received information that a conspiracy is being hatched for my murder and he [the MLA] has given supari [contract] for this… So, I should be immediately provided two cops from BMP-1 [Bihar Military Police] for my protection,” Mr. Das wrote in a letter to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Premature retirement

A 1994-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, Mr. Das was given premature retirement in August 2018. A native of Darbhanga district, Mr. Das is no stranger to controversy. He had accused a few State BJP leaders, including a Union Minister, of having close connections with Ranvir Sena, an upper caste private militia, said to be responsible for several massacres of Dalits in the State.

Mr. Das had also revealed the names of prominent musclemen-turned-contractors and their areas of operation in the Railways. In 2018, he was promoted as IG after the intervention of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

On March 5, 2009, he had written a letter to Bihar’s Chief Election Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Rakesh about illegal weapons stacked at the MLA’s ancestral home. Mr. Singh was then a JD(U) Legislator.

Mr. Singh has been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms and Explosive Acts. His residence in Patna was raided on Saturday but he was missing.

Sources said the MLA said he is likely to “surrender on Thursday or Friday”.