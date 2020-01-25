Ex-IAF officer files police complaint for Facebook ‘defamation’

A former Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant has lodged an FIR against three persons for “showing disrespect” to the IAF uniform and “trying to defame” him by uploading and sharing a morphed photograph on Facebook. Himangshu Gogoi, who quit the IAF to participate in the movement against the CAA filed the complaint at the Panbazar police station in Guwahati.

He also named Rahul Das and Shruti Choudhury in his complaint for sharing the morphed photo to various groups and individuals. Their act, he said, was “objectionable” and in “violation of the principles of the Air Force of the country”.

Such type of disregard to the uniform may cause serious damage to the morale of the entire Air Force community as well as the other defence organisations of the country, Gogoi said.

“Also, it may cause a serious threat to dignity, security and sovereignty of the country,”he said, seeking the immediate arrest of the trio to “safeguard the dignity of the Indian Air Force” and steps to prevent the morphed photograph from being circulated.

Gogoi told The Hindu that he would be going on a bicycle tour from Assam to New Delhi for drumming up support against the CAA. “I have taken voluntary retirement from the IAF to protest this law and had begun cycling for the cause. I have paused briefly and would resume the tour when the situation is right,” he said.