Ex-IAF officer files FIR against 3 for ‘defamation’

A former Indian Air Force sergeant has lodged a first information report against three persons for “showing disrespect” towards the IAF uniform and trying to “defame” him by uploading and sharing a morphed photograph on Facebook.

Himangshu Gogoi, who quit the IAF to participate in the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, filed the complaint at the Panbazar police station in Guwahati on Thursday.

Mr. Gogoi said in his FIR that on January 22, a person namely Durllov Nath uploaded a morphed photograph on Facebook showing his (Gogoi’s) face in the uniform of the Chief of Air Staff. This was done to defame him, he said.

He also named Rahul Das and Shruti Choudhury in his complaint for sharing the morphed photo to various groups and individuals. Their act, he said was “objectionable” and in “violation of the principles of the Air Force of the country”.

Such type of disregard towards the uniform may cause serious damage to the morale of the entire Air Force community as well as the other defence organisations of the country, Mr. Gogoi said.

‘Threat to dignity’

“Also, it may cause a serious threat to the dignity, security and sovereignty of the country,” the ex-IAF man said, seeking immediate arrest of the trio to “safeguard the dignity of the Indian Air Force” and steps to prevent the morphed photograph from being circulated.

Mr. Gogoi told The Hindu that he would be going on a bicycle tour from Assam to New Delhi for drumming up support against the citizenship law.