Ex-Haryana Cong. chief launches new outfit

Former president of Haryana Congress Ashok Tanwar on Thursday launched a new outfit, ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’, which is positioning itself as an alternative political platform.
A source close to Mr. Tanwar said the morcha is “a platform to raise people’s issues” and not yet a political party.
His former party colleague and former chief of the Congress in Tripura, Pradyot Manikya, also joined him on stage at the event held at the Constitution Club here.
Mr. Tanwar’s supporters claimed that his outfit was simultaneously launched online from 25 places, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh, among others.
Several retired bureaucrats, including former police officer, S.R. Darapuri, who was arrested during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow, also attended the launch.
“The Opposition is dumb and the government is deaf. So when the politics is between them, the people will suffer. The new political formation has to struggle for the people,” Mr. Tanwar told an audience of mostly his supporters.
