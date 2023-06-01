HamberMenu
Ex-Haryana CM steps up attack on BJP-JJP government over unemployment, education, farming 

The Congress would fill 2 lakh vacant posts by ending the contractual system after forming the next government in the State

June 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Stepping up the ante against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government in Haryana, former Chief Minister and currently Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on June 1 accused the government of playing with the future of Haryana’s youth who were facing severe hardship on account of unemployment.

“About 2 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana and the State is facing severe unemployment. But instead of making permanent recruitment against these posts, the government is continuously carrying out scams in the name of recruitment. New methods of paper leaks are being adopted by the government,” alleged Mr. Hooda, who was addressing a press conference here, along with the party’s State president Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Mr. Hooda said that by abolishing permanent jobs, recruitment through ‘Skill Corporation’ had become a medium of exploitation of the youth and corruption. “The Congress will fill 2 lakh vacant posts by ending the contractual system after forming the next government in the State,” he said.

Education system ruined

He accused the government of completely ruining the education system. “There was a shortage of 8,240 classrooms and 5,630 other rooms in the schools across the State. A budget of ₹1,784 crore is needed for these arrangements in schools while the government has given a budget of only ₹424 crore for the year 2023-24, which is ₹1,360 crore less than the requirement. It is surprising that the budget given to them is also not being utilised fully. Every time, a large part of the budget lapses,” he stated.

On the issue of farmers, Mr. Hooda said that after paddy, mustard and wheat, now sunflower farmers were also worried. “Sunflower, which has a support price of ₹6,400, is being sold at a rate of ₹4,000 per quintal, due to non-procurement by the government. The government is neither giving Minimum Support Price (MSP) nor compensation to the farmers,” he said.

“New methods of paper leaks are being adopted by the government”Bhupinder Singh HoodaLeader of the Opposition

