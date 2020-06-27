Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela tests positive, quarantined at his residence

Gujarat on Saturday recorded its highest COVID-19 tally of 615 cases, taking the count to 30,773 while the fatalities have increased to 1,790 with 18 deaths.

Eleven of the 615 cases came from the Army cantonment in Kutch district.

So far, 22,417 patients have been discharged including 379 on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela also tested positive and has been quarantined at his residence in Gandhinagar.

He had complained of mild fever and cold following which he underwent the test.

Good news came from Ahmedabad which reported 197 cases, first time in two months that the number has dipped below 200. The count in Ahmedabad district is 211, which is also the lowest in two months. With 12 deaths reported from the district, including 10 in city, the toll reached 1,410.

Earlier, former Union Minister and State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki had also tested positive and is under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.

Several legislators of the BJP and the Congress were also found infected and recovered from the disease.