Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela tests positive, quarantined at his residence

Gujarat on Saturday recorded its highest COVID-19 tally of 615 cases, taking the count to 30,773 while the fatalities have increased to 1,790 with 18 deaths.
Eleven of the 615 cases came from the Army cantonment in Kutch district.
So far, 22,417 patients have been discharged including 379 on Saturday.
Former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela also tested positive and has been quarantined at his residence in Gandhinagar.
He had complained of mild fever and cold following which he underwent the test.
Good news came from Ahmedabad which reported 197 cases, first time in two months that the number has dipped below 200. The count in Ahmedabad district is 211, which is also the lowest in two months. With 12 deaths reported from the district, including 10 in city, the toll reached 1,410.
Earlier, former Union Minister and State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki had also tested positive and is under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.
Several legislators of the BJP and the Congress were also found infected and recovered from the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath