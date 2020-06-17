Ex gratia, job to kin of four Punjab Army men

The loss suffered by the families is immeasurable, says Capt. Amarinder.

CHANDIGARH

17 June 2020 23:46 IST

Ministers to represent govt. at funerals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex gratia along with government job to a next of kin of the four Army men who died in the Galwan Valley clash with China, said an official statement.

“The loss suffered by the families is immeasurable and cannot be compensated with material things, but the compensation and the jobs would help alleviate some of their sufferings,” said Capt. Amarinder, paying his tributes to the four men.

The Chief Minister said Cabinet Ministers would represent the State government at the funerals, which will be held with full Army honours in their villages.

‘Make arrangements’

He directed the respective district administrations to make all arrangements befitting the occasion for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

While one family member each would be given a government job in all the four cases, the families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given ₹12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy, on account of their married status.

Mandeep hailed from Seel village of Rajpura in Patiala district while Satnam was from Bhoj Raj village in Gurdaspur. The families of the two unmarried soldiers, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of Bire Wala Dogra village in Mansa district and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh of Tholowan village in Sangrur, will be given ₹10 lakh each as compensation, said the statement.