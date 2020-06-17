Ex gratia, job to kin of four Punjab Army men

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex gratia along with government job to a next of kin of the four Army men who died in the Galwan Valley clash with China, said an official statement.
“The loss suffered by the families is immeasurable and cannot be compensated with material things, but the compensation and the jobs would help alleviate some of their sufferings,” said Capt. Amarinder, paying his tributes to the four men.
The Chief Minister said Cabinet Ministers would represent the State government at the funerals, which will be held with full Army honours in their villages.
‘Make arrangements’
He directed the respective district administrations to make all arrangements befitting the occasion for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.
While one family member each would be given a government job in all the four cases, the families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given ₹12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy, on account of their married status.
Mandeep hailed from Seel village of Rajpura in Patiala district while Satnam was from Bhoj Raj village in Gurdaspur. The families of the two unmarried soldiers, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of Bire Wala Dogra village in Mansa district and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh of Tholowan village in Sangrur, will be given ₹10 lakh each as compensation, said the statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath