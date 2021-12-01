Ex-dist. judge to monitor Odisha woman teacher’s murder probe

The Orissa High Court has nominated A.B.S. Naidu, former district judge, to monitor the investigation into the murder of woman teacher Mamita Meher.

The development comes ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly, in which the murder issue may dominate.

The State Government had requested the High Court to nominate a sitting or retired judge of the court or a district and sessions judge to monitor the investigation into the murder case to ensure transparency.

“Based on the request, the court has nominated A.B.S. Naidu, former district judge, to monitor the investigation,” Government sources said.

Meher, a teacher at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, had gone missing on October 8 and the body was traced on October 19. She was reportedly strangulated to death by Gobina Sahu, promoter of the school.

Police said the accused killed Meher to prevent her from revealing his extramarital affairs. However, the Opposition parties alleged that Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, who had close links with Mr. Sahu, was shielding him. The suspicion stemmed from the fact that the murder accused managed to give police the slip from a barrack.

Both the BJP and the Congress said they would corner the Naveen Patnaik Government demanding the sacking of Mr. Mishra.

The winter session of the Assembly begins from December 1.