Ex-DGP, former Akali Dal leader from Punjab join BJP

Former Punjab DGP S.S. Virk (right) and Sarabjit Singh Makkar joining the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (second left) in New Delhi on Friday.

CHANDIGARH

04 December 2021 01:18 IST

‘They were influenced by party’s farmer-friendly policies’

Several prominent people from Punjab on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including former Director General of Police Sarbdeep Singh Virk.

‘Would strengthen BJP’

They joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the party’s in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls. Mr. Shekhawat said the party would get strengthened further in Punjab with the induction of these people.

Mr. Virk, former chairman of the Punjab Cooperative Bank Avtar Singh Zira, steel industrialist Harcharan Singh Ranauta and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar were among those who joined the BJP.

BJP’s Punjab State general secretary Jeevan Gupta said all the new members came into the party-fold after getting influenced by the farmer-friendly and people-friendly policies of the BJP. “All these people will strengthen the organisation by making the people of their respective areas aware of the policies of the Central Government and the ideology of the party,” he said.