Ex-DD official arrested in cheating case

Accused lured the victim into establishing a TV channel

Former deputy director of Doordarshan in Jodhpur has been arrested for allegedly duping a spiritual preacher of ₹5 crore on the pretext of establishing a TV channel for him.

Officials identified the accused as Sunil Kumar Jha. Police said Vaidyacharya Pandit Laxman Das Bhardwaj came in contact with Mr. Jha, who introduced himself as the channel head of Katyani Devotional TV channel.

The accused lured Mr. Bhardwaj into establishing his own TV channel by purchasing shares in M/S Express Broadcasting Pvt Ltd. Mr. Bhardwaj gave around ₹5 crore to buy the TV channel. “Later, the complainant came to know that the accused bought the channel, Sanskriti, in the name of his wife”.

Police said Mr. Jha was arrested on Friday.