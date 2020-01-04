Ex-CM calls on Khadse in Jalgaon

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse in Jalgaon, triggering speculation of rapprochement between the estranged leaders.

Also present was former minister Girish Mahajan, Mr. Khadse’s bitter political foe in north Maharashtra. The three leaders met for breakfast and had a half-hour discussion, before Mr. Fadnavis left to address public meetings in Nandurbar and Dhule districts.

However, when questioned whether his friction with some BJP leaders remained constant, Mr. Khadse evaded a direct answer, repeatedly stressing there had been no discussion among the three on anything other than the Jalgaon zilla parishad election.

“Mr. Fadnavis dropped by before proceeding to Nandurbar. We spoke about the Jalgaon ZP election and about the choice of candidates. There was no talk on any other issue,” Mr. Khadse said.

After being denied a ticket in the Assembly polls and following the defeat of his daughter Rohini, Mr. Khadse has been vocal about his disenchantment with the BJP and is said to be in touch with the Shiv Sena.

Earlier this week, Mr. Khadse had claimed that he had learnt from some BJP core committee members that Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Mahajan had opposed the party’s decision to give him a ticket from Muktainagar, his stronghold in Jalgaon district.

On his part, Mr. Mahajan said everything was “fine” within the party. “There was some friction owing to miscommunication … but that has been resolved now,” he said.

Despite Mr. Khadse’s allegations against Mr. Mahajan, the two were seen working amicably prior to the Jalgaon ZP polls.

On Friday, the BJP retained its 30-year-old sway over the ZP, with its candidate Ranjana Patil being elected president with 34 votes against the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Rekha Rajput, who won 31 votes. “Though the Sena, the Congress and the NCP were ranged against us, we still beat them,” Mr. Mahajan said.