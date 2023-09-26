Ex-boxer Chranjit Virk elected as secretary of Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association

September 26, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Charanjit Singh Virk, a former international boxer and currently Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Chandigarh police has been elected as the general secretary of the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.

In the newly elected body-2023, which is for a period of four years, former IAS Satish Chandra has been elected as president and C.K. Jerath as Chairman.

The CABA is dedicated to the development and promotion of amateur boxing within the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and engaged in hosting and overseeing amateur boxing tournaments and competitions at the local, regional, and national levels.

Mr. Charanjit said that CABA would make efforts to attract new talent and generate interest in boxing among the youth. The priority, he said would be to increase awareness and participation in the sport by organising promotional events, workshops, and outreach programs in the days to come.