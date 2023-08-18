ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-BJP MP resigns from Cabinet rank, criticises delimitation

August 18, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Only saying the party does not need Miya votes is not enough, Rajen Gohain said.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Rajen Gohain after resigning from the cabinet rank, outside Janata Bhawan, in Guwahati, on August 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI: Former Union Minister and four-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Rajen Gohain on August 18 resigned from Cabinet rank as a protest against the delimitation of Parliament and Assembly constituencies in Assam.

He represented the Nagaon (Nowgong) Lok Sabha seat four times from 1999 until the 2019 polls. He was unhappy with the reshaping of the constituency, which he said would benefit the “other party” without specifying which.

Mr Gohain took a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat has been handed over to the other party. It is not enough to say we do not need the votes of the Miya (Bengali-speaking Muslims) community and claiming to preserve the Assamese culture and Hindutva without any action on the ground,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had expressed his dissatisfaction with the delimitation process to the Chief Minister but it did not work.

“I feel betrayed as a senior member of the BJP. My resignation should not be seen as going against the party we built in Assam with our hard work,” Mr Gohain said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US