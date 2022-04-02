Ex-BJP MLA from Kota sent to 14-day judicial custody

CUE API April 02, 2022 04:49 IST

Sent to judicial custody for allegedly obstructing a forest officer from carrying out his duty

Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Friday allegedly for obstructing a forest officer from carrying out his duty. A former MLA from Ladpura in Kota, Mr. Rajawat had been arrested along with his supporter Mahaveer Suman on Thursday for heckling district forest officer Ravi Meena over stalling of maintenance work being done on road leading to Daad Devi temple. In a video which was shared widely on social media, Mr. Rajawat was seen patting Mr. Meena’s cheeks with his palm. Mr. Rajawat was booked under section 332, 353 of the IPC, both related to obstructing an officer from carrying out his duty, and section 3 of SC/ST Act.



