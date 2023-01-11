ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-BJP leader and ex-MP Lal Singh extend support to Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 11, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 10:32 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Minister from the BJP joins the likes of other senior leaders from regional parties of J&K to have extended support to the yatra

The Hindu Bureau

Choudhary Lal Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former BJP leader and Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan (DSS) chief Chaudhary Lal Singh on Wednesday extended support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will arrive in J&K in the last week of January.

“The DSS has decided to chalk out a line of action ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. All party rank and file unanimously decided to welcome the Yatra being headed by Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the party,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Mr. Chaudhary was a Member of Parliament from the Kathua Constituency and had earlier served as J&K Minister and BJP leader. He quit the BJP in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra | India about brotherhood and unity, says Rahul in Punjab

The DSS, which is heading the municipal council Kathua, has decided “to give a warm welcome to the yatra on behalf of all Dogras of Jammu”, he said.

Without naming any party, Mr. Singh said there are forces who are hell-bent on breaking the secular fabric of J&K. “All the positive and sane forces should rise to the occasion and support the bigger cause of Bharat Jodo to defeat the nefarious designs of both enemies within and outside the country,” Mr. Chaudhary, whose party is for a separate State status for Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Congress has started a mobilisation drive across J&K. A series of Bharat Jodo Yatra awareness and mobilisation programmes were held in the Tral area of Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress joint secretary Manpreet Singh Mani said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been doing wonders across the nation and will equally be successful in J&K. People are joining the yatra at various locations throughout the course and necessary arrangements are being made for that. The yatra is a symbolic fight against the BJP’s misgovernance and hate politics, which is also prevalent in J&K, so it will play a very important role in countering that narrative.”

J&K’s regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have also extended their support to the yatra. Senior leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are likely to join the yatra.

“The yatra is a symbolic fight against the BJP’s misgovernance and hate politics, which is also prevalent in J&K, so it will play a very important role in countering that narrative”Manpreet Singh ManiIndian Youth Congress joint secretary 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US