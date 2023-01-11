Ex-BJP leader and ex-MP Lal Singh extend support to Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 11, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 10:32 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former BJP leader and Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan (DSS) chief Chaudhary Lal Singh on Wednesday extended support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will arrive in J&K in the last week of January.

“The DSS has decided to chalk out a line of action ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. All party rank and file unanimously decided to welcome the Yatra being headed by Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the party,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Mr. Chaudhary was a Member of Parliament from the Kathua Constituency and had earlier served as J&K Minister and BJP leader. He quit the BJP in 2019.

The DSS, which is heading the municipal council Kathua, has decided “to give a warm welcome to the yatra on behalf of all Dogras of Jammu”, he said.

Without naming any party, Mr. Singh said there are forces who are hell-bent on breaking the secular fabric of J&K. “All the positive and sane forces should rise to the occasion and support the bigger cause of Bharat Jodo to defeat the nefarious designs of both enemies within and outside the country,” Mr. Chaudhary, whose party is for a separate State status for Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Congress has started a mobilisation drive across J&K. A series of Bharat Jodo Yatra awareness and mobilisation programmes were held in the Tral area of Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress joint secretary Manpreet Singh Mani said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been doing wonders across the nation and will equally be successful in J&K. People are joining the yatra at various locations throughout the course and necessary arrangements are being made for that. The yatra is a symbolic fight against the BJP’s misgovernance and hate politics, which is also prevalent in J&K, so it will play a very important role in countering that narrative.”

J&K’s regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have also extended their support to the yatra. Senior leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are likely to join the yatra.