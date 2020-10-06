Ex-Assam DIG held on India-Nepal border

GUWAHATI

06 October 2020 17:32 IST

Prasanta Kumar Dutta was absconding after SI recruitment test scam came to light in Sept.

A former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police of Assam, one of the main accused in a scam involving the recruitment of unarmed sub-inspectors, was been detained on the India-Nepal border on October 6.

A statement issued by the State police headquarters in Guwahati said Prasanta Kumar Dutta was detained on the basis of a look-out circular issued by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

“Now, [he was] handed over to West Bengal police. The Assam police would take him into custody in due course and bring him to Assam,” the statement said.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) had scheduled the exam for appointing 597 sub-inspectors on September 20. But it was cancelled while some 66,000 candidates were writing their answers after a copy of the paper was leaked on social media.

A probe revealed that 50 candidates had sat for a “written test” based on handwritten copies of the question paper at a guest-house near the Assam Assembly on September 19. Copies of the question paper were allegedly sold for up to ₹4 lakh.

The SLPRB rescheduled the exam on November 22 after retired IPS officer Deepak Kumar quit as its chairman, owning moral responsibility for the question paper leak.

BJP leader’s involvement

The CID also found the involvement of Mr. Dutta and Diban Deka, a BJP leader, who was arrested after he surrendered at a police station in western Assam’s Bajali district on September 30.

A week ago, the police learnt that Mr. Dutta and his son had fled to Nepal after the question paper leak came to light. Reports said he owned a chain of luxury hotels, tea estates, large swathes of land and several apartments.

The leak had rattled the BJP, which suspended Mr. Deka from its primary membership. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also in charge of the Home Department, had ordered a thorough probe into the case.