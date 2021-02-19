Ex-Assam CM Mahanta airlifted to Delhi AIIMS

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was airlifted to the AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness, according to his close aide Dhruba Sarma.
Mr. Mahanta is suffering from gastritis and high pressure but is now stable, said Mr. Sarma.
A regular check-up would be done and his family members were with him, he said.
Mr. Mahanta, 68, was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati in January after he had complained of chest pain and high blood pressure.
He was also rushed to a hospital in September.
The former student leader, who steered the six-year-long Assam agitation against illegal migrants, is currently an MLA from Baharampur, which he has won for five consecutive terms since 1991.
Mr. Mahanta led the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to power twice in 1985 and 1996 with his first government dismissed and President’s Rule imposed in the State but he completed his second term and lost to the Congress in 2001.
He was the president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that spearheaded the Assam movement against illegal foreigners in the State, leading to the signing of the historic Assam Accord, of which he was a signatory.
He along with the then AASU leaders went on to form the AGP, which wrested power in the State, making Mr. Mahanta the country’s youngest Chief Minister at 33.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath