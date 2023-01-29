ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Assam Chief Secretary flags Joshimath-like danger for Guwahati hillock

January 29, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority has sought physical verification of a high-rise building under construction

The Hindu Bureau

In a tweet, former Assam bureaucrat Kumar Sanjay Krishna said a portion of a road in front of a high-rise building coming up on a hillock in the city’s Kharghuli area caved in on January 27, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A Joshimath-like disaster could strike a Guwahati hillock adjoining the Brahmaputra River, a former Assam bureaucrat has warned.

Taking to Twitter on January 28, former Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said a portion of a road in front of a high-rise building coming up on a hillock in the city’s Kharghuli area caved in on January 27.

“(The) administration needs to check whether the hill(ock) can take this load of this huge building before (the) area becomes another Joshimath,” Mr Krishna, now the chairperson of the Assam Electricity Regulatory Authority, wrote.

He tagged the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), whose jurisdiction covers an area of 262 sq. km.

Kausar J. Hilaly, GMDA’s Chief Executive Officer said an engineer has been sent to find out details about the construction activity. “I have asked for a physical verification of the location,” he told The Hindu.

The Kharghuli area, where the Assam Raj Bhavan is also located, has had issues with real estate development along the riverbank.

