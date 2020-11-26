Ex-Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi cremated

His mortal remains were earlier taken to a church, mosque and temples in Guwahati

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was on Thursday afternoon cremated in Guwahati with full State honours. The last rites of the three-time Chief Minister were performed in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, his Congress counterpart Ripun Bora and AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh.

Many Ministers, MPs, MLAs, officials, leaders of various political parties, students’ organisations and members of Mr. Gogoi’s family attended the cremation.

The funeral pyre was lit by the former Chief Minister’s son and Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In the morning, the mortal remains of Gogoi were taken to his official residence at Dispur from the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, an expansive cultural centre on the southern edge of Guwahati. His embalmed body had been kept there since Tuesday for public viewing.

In keeping with his wishes, his mortal remains were taken to a landmark church, mosque, temple and namghar in Guwahati. A namghar is a community prayer hall of the spiritual order propounded by 15-16th century saint-reformer Sankaradeva.

The Congress veteran who ruled Assam for a record 15 years from 2001-2016 had passed away on Monday evening at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.