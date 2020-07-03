Ex-Arunachal MLA told to surrender

GUWAHATI

03 July 2020 00:03 IST

The Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA to surrender in an abduction case allegedly involving the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN (IM).

Thangwang Wangham was asked to “surrender/appear” before the judicial magistrate of the State’s Longding for regular bail. The judicial magistrate had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he got entangled in the abduction of two Bharatiya Janata Party workers in April.

The court also directed the former MLA not to indulge in any act that could influence the probe or tamper with evidence.

Members of the NSCN (IM) had reportedly abducted the two BJP workers — Lemphu Wangsu and Donchong Manham — on April 15 and demanded ₹4 crore as ransom. Both were released two days later.