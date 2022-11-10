Other States

Ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case

Former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain. File.

Former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a gang rape case.

The victim's lawyer, Phatick Chandra Das, said Mr. Narain was arrested after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by a local court.

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Mr. Narain is staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

After his arrest, the police took the senior IAS officer from there to a hospital for a check-up.

A special investigation team (SIT) questioned Mr. Narain thrice in connection with the case.

The SIT was constituted to probe allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the Chief Secretary’s home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials including Mr. Narain there.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
sexual assault & rape
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
crime, law and justice
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 8:49:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ex-andaman-chief-secretary-jitendra-narain-arrested-in-gang-rape-case/article66121168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY