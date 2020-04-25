Ex-ACP moves SC seeking benefits for police personnel

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhanupratap Barge has moved the Supreme Court seeking a risk and hardship allowance for police personnel across the country who are serving on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19.

Mr. Barge, who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) drafted by advocates Rajesh Inamdar, Amit Pai and Shailesh Mhaske, said the concept of risk and hardship allowance should be used to help personnel working to enforce the lockdown.

The petitioner also sought directions to all State governments to exempt officers above the age of 48 with medical ailments and to “not deploy them in stressful working environments” where they “come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.” The petition, citing instances of officers in Madhya Pradesh who contracted the virus and died, said the families of police personnel stood at risk of contracting the contagion as well.

“The police personnel are under tremendous stress and no steps are being taken for their well-being. The petition is being filed to ensure that their morale is boosted with incentives, especially due to the current COVID-19 situation,” it said.

The petition has also sought that circulars in which a number of State governments have decided to deduct the salary of police personnel be withdrawn as it was demotivating, and said the Centre should issue a directive to State governments that salaries to all such personnel be paid in full without deductions.

It said it was imperative to provide protective gear on the lines of equipment provided to medical staff to officers posted in containment zones or hotspots.