Every Indian must be provided with a ‘mini pad for life’: Tata Group chief at AMU convocation

Ghaziabad

16 November 2021 05:07 IST

Chandrasekaran wants to ensure access to education, health and upskilling

“If India wants to go from $3 trillion to $12 trillion economy, every Indian must be provided with a ‘mini pad for life’, a smart device with data and connectivity allowing them access to education, health, and upskilling,” Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Monday, accepting the honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree in a virtual convocation ceremony of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

He was bestowed with the honour for his contributions as the head of India’s largest private sector employer — ranked as one of the world’s most innovative companies by Forbes and for generous, altruistic actions and lifetime accomplishments.

Accepting the degree, Mr. Chandrasekaran expressed his gratitude to the university. “Our founder Jamsetji Tata firmly believed that the community is not just a stakeholder in business, but is, in fact, the very reason for the existence of any free enterprise. During the initial breakout of the pandemic, Chairman Emeritus Mr. R.N. Tata stated that ‘the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. Tata Trusts and the Tata Group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time’.”

In his welcome address, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor emphasised that many AMU students had been employed in various companies under the Tata group over the years, including the TCS.

“The AMU looks forward to your continued patronage for our students in the future. We are also hopeful of your guidance in harnessing the entrepreneurial potential of our students and support to the incubation and startup cells in engineering and management studies,” said Prof. Mansoor.

He pointed out that the AMU took pride in educating the economically weaker sections. “We have one of the lowest fee structures and I request Mr. Chandrasekaran to consider support for our university under the corporate social responsibility projects of the Tata group.”

Mr. Chandrasekaran has joined the illustrious group of recipients of the AMU’s honoris causa such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr. C.V. Raman and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. From the corporate world, Mr. Ratan Tata and Azim Premji have received this distinction.