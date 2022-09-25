Every child in Gujarat will prosper if AAP comes to power: Kejriwal

Mr. Kejriwal addressed a gathering of youth in Ahmedabad, where he targeted both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during an interaction session for study and employment with the city’s youth, in Ahmedabad on September 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: pti

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said if people of Gujarat bring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power, then every child in the State will prosper.

Mr. Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering of youth in Ahmedabad where Mr. Kejriwal targeted both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

“I was seeing a wonderful message being shared in a Gujarat WhatsApp group that I follow. It says if you vote for Congress, then Sonia Gandhi’s son will prosper. If you vote for BJP, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s son will prosper, and if you vote for AAP, then every single child of Gujarat will prosper,” the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener said.

Like the AAP governments provided 12 lakh jobs in Delhi and 20,000 in Punjab in less than six months, the party is committed to provide 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat when it comes to power in the State, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal again listed the “job calendar” for Gujarat and said the AAP will provide 10 lakh government jobs by filling teachers’ posts in schools, opening new colleges and mohalla clinics, and providing more doctors and health care staff in hospitals, among others.

“I believe if 10 lakh jobs are less, we will be able to provide 20 lakh government jobs in five years,” he said.

The AAP will also provide an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to youth till they get a job, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal claimed people have been voting for BJP because the “Congress is even worse,” but this time they have an alternative in AAP — “an honest party with fresh faces and new politics.”

He said “leaders of both the BJP and Congress have stolen so much of public money that if their properties are sold, then I believe the entire debt of Gujarat can be paid”.

“If the AAP forms a government, we will spend every single penny on you (citizens), and will not let it be stolen,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will raise money by stopping theft and corruption.

The AAP will stop the “loot” carried out by leaders of the two parties, he said.

“We will stop the loot and recover the money. Every single penny of Gujarat government will be spent on you,” Mr. Kejriwal told the gathering.

He said the guarantee is applicable to all youth from the State, irrespective of the leaders they support.

Recalling a group of youth shouting “Modi, Modi” when he came out of the airport in Vadodara recently, Mr. Kejriwal said he would not ask them to change their slogan.

“I would like to tell you from this stage that I will never ask you to change your slogan, you are free to raise a slogan for him. But if we form a government, we will give you a job and unemployment allowance as well. Those people shouting slogans are also ours. The entire country is ours, the entire Gujarat is ours,” he said.

Targets State government for question paper leak

Mr. Kejriwal also targeted the Gujarat BJP government over cases of exam question paper leak and said if voted to power, the AAP government will open such cases.

“Leaders who have played with the future of the youth will be sent to jail. We will ensure there is no paper leak in Gujarat. And if anyone dares, we will bring a law with a provision of 10 years imprisonment,” he said.

“While the paper leak happens in Gujarat, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducts raids on (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister) Manish Sisodia and AAP in Delhi,” he claimed.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann urged the youth to use their energy positively to change the government in Gujarat.

“For the first time it has happened in 27 years that (senior BJP leader) Amit Shah went to inaugurate a government school (in Gujarat). He is forced to pay attention to the education sector, but didn’t do so in the past,” the AAP leader claimed.

Mr. Mann said the AAP has set the narrative that politics based on religion, caste, and money will not work.

“Votes will be given only on the politics of work,” he said.

Mr. Mann claimed the BJP and its leaders only know how to speak and not to listen to the public.

“If you have done ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ then why do it again on radio (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme)? Listen to the public’s ‘mann ki baat’. But they have no habit of listening,” he said.