Evaluation criteria for West Bengal Class X and Class XII Board exams announced

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Friday announced the criteria for evaluation of Class X and Class XII board examination which has been suspended keeping in account the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the State Boards said that evaluation will be based on the student’s performance in the previous examination and results will be declared by July.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said that for the Class X (Madhyamik Pariksha) evaluation will be on 50:50 basis with equal emphasis given on the Class IX annual exam mark and internal formative assessment carried out for Class X by respective schools.

For the Higher Secondary Examination, assessment will also include how the students has performed in practical and projects for respective subjects. "The evaluation will be on 40:60 ratio (2019 Madhyamik results with four highest scoring paper marks and class 11 annual exams marks)," Mahua Das, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination said. She added that along with the marks in the two examination the Council will adding for science/arts stream students the marks in practical/projects obtained by them in Class XII. The announcement was made at joint press conference where representatives of both of the boards were present.

Officials of the both the boards said that if a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained as per the assessment procedure announced he or she can write the examination when the situation improves, and written examinations can be held. “ In case of a student opting to write the examination the marks obtained in the written examination will be final,” the authorities said.

About 12 lakh students were scheduled to appear for the Class X examination and 8.5 lakh students for the Class XII examination. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 7 had announced that the State Board Examination will not be held this year and set up an expert committee to suggest the evaluation criteria for the students.