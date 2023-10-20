HamberMenu
Ethnicity of Mizoram candidate’s spouse invites stir

The Mizo Students’ Union wants Congress to drop a woman candidate married to a non-Mizo

October 20, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A students’ organisation in Mizoram on Friday threatened a stir against Congress for fielding a Mizo woman married to a non-Mizo.

The organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), had appealed to all political parties ahead of the November 7 Assembly polls not to nominate tribal persons, specifically women, who are married to non-Mizos.

Congress defied the diktat to field Meriam L. Hrangchal from the Lunglei South constituency. She is married to a resident Gurkha who adopted Christianity and a Mizo identity.

“We are committed to preserving the Mizo culture and identity apart from the customary laws. We shall organise protest rallies against the Congress candidate from Lunglei South until her nomination is revoked,” MZP president, H. Lalthianghlima said on Thursday.

Congress defended Ms. Hrangchal’s candidature. “Unless the Election Commission rejects her nomination during scrutiny on the ground that she married a non-tribal or a non-Mizo, she will contest from the Lunglei South seat,” a Congress spokesperson said.

Ms. Hrangchal is one of two women candidates fielded by Congress. The other is former Minister Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, contesting the Aizawl South-I seat.

The ruling Mizo National Front and challenger Zoram People’s Movement have also fielded two women candidates each. The BJP has fielded four.

