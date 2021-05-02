Essar Group sets up 100-bed COVID care centre in Gujarat

It houses 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy

The Essar Group said it had set up a 100-bed COVID care centre in Dwarka district of Gujarat with oxygen support. This facility will be operated by the Khambaliya Civil Hospital.

It is located at Kajurda village at Khambaliya.

It houses 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy.

“This centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujarat and support the government’s endeavours to fight this pandemic,” said Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital.

The centre would cater to the surrounding villages of Dwarka district which are witnessing a rise in infections.