Other States

Era of tribal militancy in Assam is over, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the era of tribal militancy is over in the state as all insurgent groups are coming forward for talks with the government.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Mr. Sarma also said demand for a discussion on sovereignty by the ULFA(I) was a stumbling block and his government is trying to break the impasse.

“The era of tribal militancy is over. All militant groups have come forward... Our last hurdle is ULFA(I). Excluding them, all other outfits have surrendered arms,” he said.

Mr. Sarma said civil society organisations and students’ bodies have played a very positive role to address the problem of tribal militancy in the state.

The Chief Minister said he has learnt from his interactions with people who are directly or indirectly in touch with ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua that the militant leader is in favour of a “negotiated settlement”.

“The stumbling block is ‘sovereignty’. The ULFA(I) wants a discussion over it, which we cannot do. We are working on breaking the deadlock,” Mr. Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said he is looking to 2022 as a year of hope.

“There will be some positive moments regarding Armed Forces (Special Power) Act. How and when we don’t know. But I am optimistic,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2022 4:14:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/era-of-tribal-militancy-in-assam-is-over-says-himanta-biswa-sarma/article38086378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY