EPFO Board to meet in Srinagar

NEW DELHI:

15 February 2021 20:08 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees was scheduled to meet in Srinagar on March 4, according to an invitation sent to Board members by the EPFO on Monday.

The Board members were informed that the 228th meeting of the EPF’s Central Board of Trustees was scheduled to be held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on March 4, and the exact time and venue would be decided later. The agenda for the meeting would be sent to the members soon, it said.

At the last meeting chaired by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in September 2020, the Board had decided to recommend the interest rate of 8.5% for 2019-2020.

