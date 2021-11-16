Entire Cabinet will pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib on Nov. 18: Channi

Movement of devotees to Kartarpur was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the entire Cabinet would pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on Thursday as a part of the first delegation after the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Mr. Channi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the reopening of the corridor ahead of “Prakash Purb” (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.

Mr. Channi noted that he had personally taken the issue of reopening the corridor with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. “It’s a joyous occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular. The entire Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18,” he stated.

“The State government is on the path of resurrection and revolutionary changes are being introduced to provide responsive, transparent and accountable administration. Every effort is being made to ensure the well-being of people by framing pro-people and development-oriented policies,” he stressed.

The movement of devotees to Kartarpur was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

The corridor connects the Kartarpur Sahib with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. It was in Kartarpur, Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

BJP leaders’ plea to PM

BJP leaders from Punjab, along with national general secretaries Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh, met Mr. Modi on Tuesday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before ‘Prakash purb’.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “There could not have been a better occasion than now for opening of the corridor, as thousands of devotees will get the chance to pay their obeisance at the holy shrine on the Guruparab day itself.”