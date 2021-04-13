Other States

Ensure vaccine supply, Cong. tells CM Lal

Amid rising Covid 19 cases, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja has written a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal, asking about ensuring arrangements of adequate stock of the Corona vaccine in the State.

She also demanded that the State government set up more vaccination centres across the State at the earliest.

“The rising pace of Corona in Haryana has put the people of the State in a fix. This epidemic has disturbed everyone's life. Today, every resident of Haryana is worried about the increasing cases of Corona. In such times of crisis, the Corona vaccine is the only ray of hope. To fight this epidemic, it is extremely important to emphasise vaccination at the earliest,” she said.

Ms. Selja demanded from the Chief Minister that adequate stock of Corona vaccine be immediately arranged in Haryana, so that every resident could be given the Corona vaccine at the earliest.

“Along with this, it should also be ensured that the Corona vaccine would reach people as early as possible. For this, more vaccination centers should be set up in the State,” she added.

