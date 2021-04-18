Other States

Ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to patients amid reports of shortage in some places.

While government officials so far have maintained there was no shortage, a government statement quoting Mr. Adityanath on Sunday took note of the complaints. “Have received information of shortage of oxygen cylinder in some places. Take immediate action in this regard,” Mr. Adityanath told officials.

“There should be no delay in the process of purchasing the cylinders,” he said, directing the Medical Education Minister to personally monitor the supply and distribution of oxygen.

The government has already issued instructions that all medical oxygen being supplied for industry work should be stopped immediately and the entire supply be made to only hospitals and announced the setting up of 10 new oxygen plants in the state with the support of the DRDO.

The State recorded 30,596 new cases and 129 deaths over the last 24 hours, as per the health department. The worst-hit continued to be Lucknow with 22 deaths and 5,551 cases. Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur followed with 15, 10 and eight deaths, and 1,711, 2011and 1839 cases, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in Varanasi through video conferencing and directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the public expeditiously.

Meanwhile, patients continued to struggle to find beds, medicine and oxygen cylinders. Ambar Srivastava’s mother, a diabetic with blood pressure and thyroid illness, was admitted to a private hospital here but after her COVID-19 status turned out positive, the hospital asked the family to shift her elsewhere as they did not have the necessary quarantine facility.

“Since the last 24 hours I have been dialling the COVID-19 control room but I am not getting any response,” Mr. Srivastava said.

He spoke to a senior police officer who assured him a bed in another private hospital dedicated for COVID-19 by the government. However, the family is still waiting. As her oxygen saturation levels were dropping at a fast rate, the family were forced to purchase an oxygen cylinder from a private dealer. The hospital where she is admitted told the family they don’t have any more oxygen supply. “The hospital told us they ran out of supply and have informed the dealer,” he said.

Due to the shortage of beds and load on other essentials in Lucknow, several families have preferred to shift their patients to hospitals in nearby districts in hope of better medical attention.

Sahil Singh’s entire family is COVID-19 positive. His mother’s condition is worrying. Without oxygen support, her oxygen levels are falling, he says. “She starts feeling breathless and weak without oxygen,” said Mr. Singh, an IT professional, from a government hospital in Ambedkar Nagar district where they are admitted. While the family is being provided oxygen facilities in the hospital, they are struggling to find six vials of Remdevisir drug for his mother.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary health, said the government was trying to ensuring sufficient availability of medicine, medical equipment and beds. However, “due to the constant rise in numbers” there was “constant pressure” on the established facilities, he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Coronavirus | Lingaraj Temple closed for general public

Coronavirus | Bihar slaps night curfew; closes all schools, public places till May 15

West Bengal polls | EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

West Bengal polls | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

BJP rallies in Bengal | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi on vaccine shortage

Coronavirus | Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Gujarat Dy. CM

Coronavirus | Gunny, water drip system keeps temperature low in COVID-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra
Disk-footed bat recorded for the first time in India.

Meghalaya records India’s first bat with sticky disks

NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council

Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls to be held on Monday

Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi cancels his West Bengal rallies

6 COVID-19 patients die due to low pressure oxygen in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated hospital writes to govt. to relieve him due to lack of oxygen supply

Madhya Pradesh | 59.9% voting in Damoh Assembly bypoll

Polling for Pipili by-election on May 13, says official
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 9:48:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ensure-uninterrupted-supply-of-medical-oxygen-says-yogi-adityanath/article34352242.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY