Ensure Tricolour on all govt. buildings on Independence Day: L-G administration

L-G Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners and senior officials to review preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which will start on August 13

People buying the Tricolour National Flag at Kannur on August 12 for the upcoming 75th Independence day Celebration. | Photo Credit: MOHAN S.K.

L-G Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners and senior officials to review preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which will start on August 13

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration on August 12 directed officials to ensure hoisting of the Tricolour on all government buildings in the Union Territory.

All government buildings and offices across J&K, including educational institutions, shall hoist the National Flag on Independence Day, a government spokesman said.

In a formal order, referring to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign and commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the spokesman said, “It has been decided that all government buildings and offices, including universities, colleges, schools, urban local body offices, tehsils, blocks, panchayats, patwar khanas etc. shall hoist the National Flag on Independence Day.”

The circular underlined that it has to be ensured that the flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to flag code, for which the Information Department shall generate awareness amongst all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, L-G Manoj Sinha on August 12 chaired a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners and senior officials to review the preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which will start on August 13.

“ Har Ghar Tiranga is a celebration of the spirit of Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan. Schools and colleges are organising programmes, recalling the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. It is turning out to be the biggest Jan Mahotsav on the earth. The journey of our future will now be defined by self-reliance and self-respect,” Lt Governor said.

He said the campaign was receiving overwhelming response in J&K. “Officials should encourage the elected members, prominent citizens, political parties, youth clubs, government officials and common people to come forward and imbibe the true spirit of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” Mr. Sinha said.

Amrit Kal Khand is a golden opportunity for retrospection and preparation for a leap into the glorious future, the Lt Governor added.

He also instructed that houses and families of freedom fighters be identified, and Prabhat Pheris be conducted involving students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers.

Mr. Sinha also flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga rally at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

‘Pilgrimage remained peaceful’

The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath was performed by 3.65 lakh pilgrims this year, the highest in the past five years, said Mr. Sinha.

The incident of cloudburst, which left 15 people dead, did impact the flow of pilgrims, he said and added, “Out of 44 days of yatra, 20 days saw erratic weather this year.”

L-G Sinha said the yatra, which saw open threats from terrorists, remained peaceful. “Security forces provided fool-proof security cover to the pilgrims and ensured peaceful pilgrimage,” he added.