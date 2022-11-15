  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure timely supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was informed that due to good rainfall in October, rabi sowing has increased by 15 lakh hectares as compared to last year

November 15, 2022 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the government is working with commitment to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the government is working with commitment to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure time-bound supply and distribution of DAP and urea to farmers for sowing rabi crops, according to an official release.

Mr. Gehlot issued the directions at a meeting held to review the supply of fertilisers and electricity.

The Chief Minister asked officials to make sure that power supply to the farmers in the State is not interrupted at any cost. Sufficient electricity should be made available to the farmers to irrigate rabi crops, the release said.

Mr. Gehlot said the government is working with commitment to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops, it said.

He was informed that due to good rainfall in October, rabi sowing has increased by 15 lakh hectares as compared to last year.

"There has been an increase of about 103% in sowing of wheat, 87% in barley, 16% in mustard and taramira, 27% in gram and about 56% in other crops as compared to last year.

"Due to more sowing, the demand for fertilisers, especially urea, has increased across the State," the release stated.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.