Ensure power to farmers, Punjab CM tells PSPCL

Chandigarh

25 June 2021 23:22 IST

‘Purchase power to check any shortfall’

Amid protest by farmers against the Punjab government for failing to provide eight hours of uninterrupted power supply for paddy sowing, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure supply.

He asked the PSPCL to purchase deficient power from outside the State to prevent any supply disruption in the ongoing sowing season.

Chairing a high level meeting to review the power supply to the farmers, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to release ₹500 crore to PSPCL to tide over the financial crunch faced amid the pandemic. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was present at the meeting, assured that his department would release the funds without delay.

‘Financial crunch’

The PSPCL earlier informed the meeting that it was facing a financial crunch as a result of slowdown in consumption and revenue collection in the last one year due to the pandemic.