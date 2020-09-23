Ensure oxygen supply, Amarinder urges PM

CHANDIGARH

23 September 2020 23:43 IST

‘Punjab may face shortage amid rise in COVID-19 cases’

Amid apprehension of shortages, including oxygen, with rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister for urgent steps to ensure adequate supplies from other States and also sought expeditious release of ₹200 crore that the State government had requested as the next tranche of Central aid for virus management.

Stubble management

With experts suggesting possible aggravation of COVID-19 scenario due to stubble burning, the Chief Minister also reiterated his demand for fiscal aid by the Centre to farmers for defraying the cost on management of paddy straw.

During a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Amarinder urged him to direct the Chief Controllers of Explosives, Nagpur, to clear the license request for establishment of a liquid medical oxygen plant in Punjab, under the PM Swasthya Surkhsha Yojna.

Noting that the State government and private hospitals in Punjab could end up facing shortage of oxygen supply due to the late surge in virus cases, Capt. Amarinder informed the Prime Minister that with no manufacturer of medical oxygen, the State was largely dependent on three big manufacturers from outside.

‘No adequate supply’

He said the Dehradun and Panipat plants are not supplying oxygen as per the State’s demand, adding that the Panipat plant can supply more oxygen if supply to Panipat Refinery is curtailed.

Capt. Amarinder said his government, on its part, was in talks with industry to convert industrial oxygen to medical oxygen.