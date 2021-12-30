Other States

Ensure no inmate of MoC suffers from hunger: Odisha CM

Odhisa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed all District Collectors to stay in regular touch with the organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in Odisha.

He directed them to ensure that no inmate of these organisations suffers especially from food security and health-related distress.

“Wherever needed, funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can be utilised,” he said in a statement. The MoC runs many leprosy homes and orphanages in Odisha.

The direction came in the wake of the Centre refusing renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of the MoC.


