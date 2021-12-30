Ensure no inmate of MoC suffers from hunger: Odisha CM

Collectors told to access Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed all District Collectors to stay in regular touch with the organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in Odisha.

He directed them to ensure that no inmate of these organisations suffers especially from food security and health-related distress.

“Wherever needed, funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can be utilised,” he said in a statement. The MoC runs many leprosy homes and orphanages in Odisha.

The direction came in the wake of the Centre refusing renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of the MoC.