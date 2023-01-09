Ensure fair elections in Tripura; people couldn't vote freely last time: Manik Sarkar to Election Commission

January 09, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Agartala

Asking the Election Commission (EC) to ensure free and fair elections in Tripura, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that the poll panel set a bad precedent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the last bypoll as people could not vote freely.

His comment came just two days before the scheduled arrival of the full Bench of the EC in the State to review preparedness for the Assembly polls.

"You have set a bad precedent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and by-elections to the four Assembly constituencies in Tripura. Genuine voters could not exercise their franchise freely on these two occasions," Mr. Sarkar said, addressing a programme organised by CPI(M)-backed trade union CITU at the Vivekananda Ground in Agartala on January 8.

He claimed that when the CPI(M) tried to draw the attention of EC functionaries to the alleged misconduct of the BJP workers, "the EC officials said they were not responsible for what happened outside polling stations and the police would look into such grievances".

"This time, we will not be convinced with such remarks, if genuine voters face any trouble in exercising their franchise. We want to remind your constitutional responsibility to ensure that electors can exercise their democratic rights without any fear or intimidation. You have to facilitate an environment so that the voting right of each elector is protected," the CPI(M) leader said in an apparent reference to the EC.

Claiming that the BJP has "no chance" to win the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr. Sarkar claimed that its strength has weakened substantially as its ally IPFT has lost importance in Tripura politics.

“Those anti-Left leaders, who were with the BJP during the 2018 elections, returned to the Congress,” he added.

He also took a dig at the ruling BJP over the deployment of Central forces in the State ahead of the elections. "We came to know that 100 companies of Central forces have already arrived in the State and 300 more will come. You can bring 1,000 companies of Central forces.

"The heavy deployment of Central forces may be a ploy. They have realised that people are angry over the misrule of the present dispensation," he said.